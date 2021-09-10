Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,911,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,866,000 after buying an additional 109,752 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 1,233.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,465,000 after buying an additional 4,133,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after buying an additional 495,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,206,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,875,000 after purchasing an additional 152,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,758,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOX opened at $77.77 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

