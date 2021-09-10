Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $641,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA stock opened at $349.31 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $356.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.89.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

