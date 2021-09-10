Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Gap Down to $322.29

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $322.29, but opened at $313.01. Ubiquiti shares last traded at $311.99, with a volume of 157 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.60.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 89.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

