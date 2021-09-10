Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Gap Down to $322.29

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $322.29, but opened at $313.01. Ubiquiti shares last traded at $311.99, with a volume of 157 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ubiquiti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.60.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.55 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 103.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

