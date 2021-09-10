Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,406,000 after purchasing an additional 167,507 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 132.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth about $5,975,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

