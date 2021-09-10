Barclays Raises The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $83.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.59.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $50.57 and a twelve month high of $84.40.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,935,000 after acquiring an additional 215,779 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,772,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,423,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,061,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,434,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,396,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,854,000 after acquiring an additional 104,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.