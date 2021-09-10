PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 34.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC raised its position in PVH by 546.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PVH during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.58.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH opened at $110.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $121.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.45. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

