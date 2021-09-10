HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 147.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,676 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PMAY. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,542,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 1,297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 544,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 505,601 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $8,497,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,295,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PMAY opened at $29.91 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $30.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20.

