Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,222 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

NET opened at $127.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of -284.42 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $132.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.79.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $4,759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,156 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,849.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 937,789 shares of company stock valued at $101,535,355. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NET. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

