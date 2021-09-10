HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,899 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.53.

