McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 277,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

NYSE MCK opened at $204.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.25. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

