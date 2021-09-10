Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,416,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Nutrien by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,381,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Nutrien by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Nutrien by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average of $58.98. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC increased their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

