Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,322 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,859,000 after acquiring an additional 711,420 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,346,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 615,648 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,499,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $68.24 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

