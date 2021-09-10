Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $8,295,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 270.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 102,595 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 150,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 92,256 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,684,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 54,913 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.