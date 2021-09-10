Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 242 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 202.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $508.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.48. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $521.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,554,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.07, for a total transaction of $773,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,926 shares of company stock worth $33,816,701 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.