Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 942 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Corning by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 214,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Corning by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Corning by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

GLW stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

