Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 771,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 712,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after buying an additional 292,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

