HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,008 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.3% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 248,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 62,127 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 76.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,728.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $86.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

