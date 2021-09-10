HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,490,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

VOX stock opened at $149.12 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $97.78 and a twelve month high of $151.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.48 and a 200 day moving average of $139.13.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.