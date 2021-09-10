Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $355,000 Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $243.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $253.61. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,510 shares of company stock worth $1,799,547. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

