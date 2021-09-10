Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 32.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REZI opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

