Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson Buys 1,464 Shares

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 368 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.69 per share, for a total transaction of $12,765.92.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 80 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,738.40.

On Monday, August 30th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,390.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 500 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,375.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 288 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,019.52.

On Monday, August 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,337.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,372.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 300 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,939.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 800 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,864.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 300 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,053.00.

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. Air T, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

