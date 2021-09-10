Daniel J. Dalton Sells 3,250 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 3,250 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $68,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $21.03 on Friday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.00.
Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 16.96%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Parke Bancorp
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.
