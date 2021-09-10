Daniel J. Dalton Sells 3,250 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 3,250 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $68,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $21.03 on Friday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

