Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE) Insider Bryan Dulhunty Purchases 1,300,000 Shares

Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE) insider Bryan Dulhunty purchased 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,000.00 ($55,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Cryosite

Cryosite Limited engages in the supply chain logistics and management of pharmaceutical products used in clinical trials, and biological materials in Australia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Trials & Biological Services Logistics, and Cord Blood and Tissues Storage. The Clinical Trials & Biological Services Logistics segment provides specialist temperature-controlled storage, sourcing, labelling, status management, secondary packaging, schedule drug distribution, destruction, returns, and biological storage services to the clinical trial and research industry.

