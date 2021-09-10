Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Chart Industries stock opened at $191.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.62 and a one year high of $197.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

