Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $214,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock worth $1,509,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

EPAY opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -112.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

