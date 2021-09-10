PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.92 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,958,000 after purchasing an additional 66,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after purchasing an additional 629,424 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,476 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,767,000 after purchasing an additional 235,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $104,365,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTN opened at $299.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.95 and its 200-day moving average is $311.02. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.46 and a 52-week high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

