Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $495,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,410 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HP by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in HP by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,983 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in HP by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

