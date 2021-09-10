Bessemer Group Inc. Takes Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPX by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the second quarter worth $397,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 16.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPX by 4.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of SPX by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.