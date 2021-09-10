Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 39,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $134.21 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $143.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

