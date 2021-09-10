Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,719 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after purchasing an additional 972,528 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,725,000 after purchasing an additional 757,399 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,085,000 after purchasing an additional 739,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after purchasing an additional 424,333 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 325,409 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 104.48%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HASI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

