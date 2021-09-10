Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,040 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,040 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBER opened at $40.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

