Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.