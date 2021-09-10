Bp Plc Has $714,000 Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 29.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Okta were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Okta by 175.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,998 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after acquiring an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Okta by 159.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after acquiring an additional 634,233 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Okta by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after acquiring an additional 485,849 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $102,838,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $266.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of -108.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,531 shares of company stock valued at $52,605,591 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

