Bp Plc Sells 1,370 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Equifax by 12.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Equifax by 714.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,256 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Equifax by 7.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $275.89 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.42.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.