Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,597,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,221,000 after acquiring an additional 47,153 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,344,000 after acquiring an additional 551,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after acquiring an additional 132,698 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $289.65 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $304.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.18 and a 200-day moving average of $256.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

