Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 84,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Zillow Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Zillow Group by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

Zillow Group stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 160.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,405.61 and a beta of 1.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.90.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

