Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,894 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $169,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,917 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,631 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,078 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.76 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

