Aimee L. Hoyt Sells 500 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ILMN opened at $459.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $483.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 442,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $209,199,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 32,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 164.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 200,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,778,000 after acquiring an additional 124,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 20.7% in the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

