Aimee L. Hoyt Sells 500 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00.
Shares of ILMN opened at $459.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $483.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.95.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 442,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $209,199,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 32,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 164.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 200,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,778,000 after acquiring an additional 124,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 20.7% in the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
