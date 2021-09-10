Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Yandex were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 91.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YNDX opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 154.34, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. Yandex has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $79.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YNDX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

