Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $444,000 Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 27.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $70.61. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARWR. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

