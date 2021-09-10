Brokerages Set WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Target Price at $11.40

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

WLYYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLYYF opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

