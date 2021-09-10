Brokerages Set Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Pareto Securities upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.