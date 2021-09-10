Brokerages Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target at $51.50

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $49.37.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. Analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $814,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,652. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,932 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,004 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,882 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

