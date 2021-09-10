Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 58,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $16,009,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in SEA by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SEA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,714,658 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $470,845,000 after buying an additional 61,058 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SEA by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,338 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in SEA by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,209 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $322.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.15 billion, a PE ratio of -90.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.84. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $138.03 and a fifty-two week high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

