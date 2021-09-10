Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 150.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Model N were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Model N by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 499.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MODN shares. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

In other news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,382.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $463,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,262,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $936,894. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MODN opened at $36.55 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

