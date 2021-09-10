Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

