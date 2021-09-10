Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 15,250 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10,499.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,168,000 after buying an additional 1,462,090 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,312,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 313.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 778,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 590,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

NYSE AXL opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

