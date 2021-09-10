Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 688 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $166.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.93. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $130.60 and a one year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

