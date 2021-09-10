Insider Selling: ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (CVE:ZEN) Senior Officer Sells C$136,842.50 in Stock

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (CVE:ZEN) Senior Officer Peter Wood sold 43,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total value of C$136,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at C$180,657.50.

Shares of ZEN Graphene Solutions stock opened at C$4.00 on Friday. ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$4.12. The firm has a market cap of C$355.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.46.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

